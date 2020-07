5091 W KESLER LN

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beatiful 3 Bedroom/ 2 Bath Home in Prime Chandler - GREAT FAMILY HOME in one of Chandler's most popular locations. VERY CLEAN & well maintained home w/newer interior paint, ceramic tile & carpeting. Vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans an open kitchen/family room with window seat. This 3 bedroom/2 bath home is a MUST SEE, plus a 2 car garage. Really nice landscaping in front & back yard gives you borders with grass, shade & fruit trees. Walking distance to elem & middle school.



