4851 W Oakland St

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities gym on-site laundry playground pool

Location Location Location! This 2,445 square foot home has it all! Located on a large lot with custom over sized pool that you have to see to believe. Eat in kitchen includes all appliances, plenty of cabinets and counter space. Living Room has new carpet and fireplace. Separate Den. Half bath and laundry room with full size washer and dryer complete the downstairs. Upstairs offers a loft that would be ideal for an office or playroom, ample sized bedrooms with ceiling fans. The master suite has a large walk in closet, dual sink vanity and separate walk in shower and garden tub. This home is ideally situated near Intel, minutes from Chandler Shopping Mall, restaurants, freeway access. Desert Breeze Park is within walking distance and offers a lake, splash pad, sport courts & fields, paths, train & a playground. POOL SERVICE INCLUDED IN RENTAL RATE. Welcome home! Call or text TERESA 602-999-6890 for more information.