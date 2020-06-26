All apartments in Chandler
Last updated August 12 2019 at 5:27 PM

4851 W Oakland St

4851 West Oakland Street · No Longer Available
Location

4851 West Oakland Street, Chandler, AZ 85226
Carrillo Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
walk in closets
gym
pool
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
Location Location Location! This 2,445 square foot home has it all! Located on a large lot with custom over sized pool that you have to see to believe. Eat in kitchen includes all appliances, plenty of cabinets and counter space. Living Room has new carpet and fireplace. Separate Den. Half bath and laundry room with full size washer and dryer complete the downstairs. Upstairs offers a loft that would be ideal for an office or playroom, ample sized bedrooms with ceiling fans. The master suite has a large walk in closet, dual sink vanity and separate walk in shower and garden tub. This home is ideally situated near Intel, minutes from Chandler Shopping Mall, restaurants, freeway access. Desert Breeze Park is within walking distance and offers a lake, splash pad, sport courts & fields, paths, train & a playground. POOL SERVICE INCLUDED IN RENTAL RATE. Welcome home! Call or text TERESA 602-999-6890 for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4851 W Oakland St have any available units?
4851 W Oakland St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 4851 W Oakland St have?
Some of 4851 W Oakland St's amenities include in unit laundry, walk in closets, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4851 W Oakland St currently offering any rent specials?
4851 W Oakland St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4851 W Oakland St pet-friendly?
No, 4851 W Oakland St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 4851 W Oakland St offer parking?
No, 4851 W Oakland St does not offer parking.
Does 4851 W Oakland St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4851 W Oakland St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4851 W Oakland St have a pool?
Yes, 4851 W Oakland St has a pool.
Does 4851 W Oakland St have accessible units?
No, 4851 W Oakland St does not have accessible units.
Does 4851 W Oakland St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4851 W Oakland St does not have units with dishwashers.
