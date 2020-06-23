All apartments in Chandler
Last updated May 16 2020 at 5:45 AM

4360 S OLEANDER Drive

4360 South Oleander Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4360 South Oleander Drive, Chandler, AZ 85248
Balboa Way

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
(!PLEASE NO PET!) Single level luxurious adorable TW Lewis built home with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath. House very well cleaned inside out and you will not be disappointed. Split floor plan. High ceilings throughout. Wood floor in all the rooms. Large kitchen with granite counter tops, rich alder cabinets and breakfast nook. Kitchen opens to the family room. AMAZING large backyard with pool, fireplace, BBQ grill, large grass area and room for anything you could imagine* 3 car garage. Convenient location: 3 minutes to Intel, 10 minuets to Chandler Fashion Mall, 8 minutes to Freeway 202. The school district is one of the best in Arizona, e.g., Chandler Traditional Academy, Hamilton High. Rent includes full pool and landscape service. No pets please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4360 S OLEANDER Drive have any available units?
4360 S OLEANDER Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 4360 S OLEANDER Drive have?
Some of 4360 S OLEANDER Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4360 S OLEANDER Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4360 S OLEANDER Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4360 S OLEANDER Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4360 S OLEANDER Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 4360 S OLEANDER Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4360 S OLEANDER Drive does offer parking.
Does 4360 S OLEANDER Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4360 S OLEANDER Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4360 S OLEANDER Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4360 S OLEANDER Drive has a pool.
Does 4360 S OLEANDER Drive have accessible units?
No, 4360 S OLEANDER Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4360 S OLEANDER Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4360 S OLEANDER Drive has units with dishwashers.
