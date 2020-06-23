4360 S OLEANDER Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

(!PLEASE NO PET!) Single level luxurious adorable TW Lewis built home with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath. House very well cleaned inside out and you will not be disappointed. Split floor plan. High ceilings throughout. Wood floor in all the rooms. Large kitchen with granite counter tops, rich alder cabinets and breakfast nook. Kitchen opens to the family room. AMAZING large backyard with pool, fireplace, BBQ grill, large grass area and room for anything you could imagine* 3 car garage. Convenient location: 3 minutes to Intel, 10 minuets to Chandler Fashion Mall, 8 minutes to Freeway 202. The school district is one of the best in Arizona, e.g., Chandler Traditional Academy, Hamilton High. Rent includes full pool and landscape service. No pets please.