Last updated May 1 2020 at 10:54 PM

3921 W IVANHOE Street

3921 West Ivanhoe Street · No Longer Available
Location

3921 West Ivanhoe Street, Chandler, AZ 85226

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Welcome to the Townes at South Meadow, a popular townhouse community in Chandler. This two-story Pulte home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a greatroom floorplan with separate living and dining in the downstairs level. The galley kitchen has been upgraded with granite counters and ample cabinetry including additional under stair storage, breakfast bar seating, built-in bookshelves and a view of the private outdoor area with separate locked storage and access to the covered parking space. Upstairs you'll find a large master suite with ensuite bath and walk-in closet, convenient upstairs laundry, and two guest bedrooms with full guest bath. Hard surface flooring throughout the first floor, plush carpet in the bedrooms, and all appliances included make this one move in ready! Just... steps to the community pool, in the highly rated Kyrene school district, and near shopping, dining and valley freeways - this one won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3921 W IVANHOE Street have any available units?
3921 W IVANHOE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 3921 W IVANHOE Street have?
Some of 3921 W IVANHOE Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3921 W IVANHOE Street currently offering any rent specials?
3921 W IVANHOE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3921 W IVANHOE Street pet-friendly?
No, 3921 W IVANHOE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 3921 W IVANHOE Street offer parking?
Yes, 3921 W IVANHOE Street offers parking.
Does 3921 W IVANHOE Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3921 W IVANHOE Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3921 W IVANHOE Street have a pool?
Yes, 3921 W IVANHOE Street has a pool.
Does 3921 W IVANHOE Street have accessible units?
No, 3921 W IVANHOE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3921 W IVANHOE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3921 W IVANHOE Street has units with dishwashers.

