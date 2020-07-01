3921 W IVANHOE Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Welcome to the Townes at South Meadow, a popular townhouse community in Chandler. This two-story Pulte home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a greatroom floorplan with separate living and dining in the downstairs level. The galley kitchen has been upgraded with granite counters and ample cabinetry including additional under stair storage, breakfast bar seating, built-in bookshelves and a view of the private outdoor area with separate locked storage and access to the covered parking space. Upstairs you'll find a large master suite with ensuite bath and walk-in closet, convenient upstairs laundry, and two guest bedrooms with full guest bath. Hard surface flooring throughout the first floor, plush carpet in the bedrooms, and all appliances included make this one move in ready! Just... steps to the community pool, in the highly rated Kyrene school district, and near shopping, dining and valley freeways - this one won't last long!