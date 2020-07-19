3855 S Mcqueen Road

Amenities

dishwasher fireplace courtyard microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard

Energy-efficient townhome ready for move in near McQueen and Ocotillo! Residence 2's private courtyard.Inside, the sprawling kitchen island overlooks the open concept dining and living rooms. Upstairs, the versatile loft makes a great media space or play room for the kids. Located just 2.5 miles south of the Loop 202 freeway, Paseo Vista Village is near many employers along the Price Road Corridor, as well as a number of dining, shopping, and entertainment destinations. Admin fees of 3% in addition to rental tax to apply to monthly rent.