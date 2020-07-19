All apartments in Chandler
Last updated May 18 2019 at 2:07 PM

3855 S Mcqueen Road

3855 South Mcqueen Road · No Longer Available
Location

3855 South Mcqueen Road, Chandler, AZ 85286

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
courtyard
microwave
refrigerator
Energy-efficient townhome ready for move in near McQueen and Ocotillo! Residence 2's private courtyard.Inside, the sprawling kitchen island overlooks the open concept dining and living rooms. Upstairs, the versatile loft makes a great media space or play room for the kids. Located just 2.5 miles south of the Loop 202 freeway, Paseo Vista Village is near many employers along the Price Road Corridor, as well as a number of dining, shopping, and entertainment destinations. Admin fees of 3% in addition to rental tax to apply to monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3855 S Mcqueen Road have any available units?
3855 S Mcqueen Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 3855 S Mcqueen Road have?
Some of 3855 S Mcqueen Road's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and courtyard. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3855 S Mcqueen Road currently offering any rent specials?
3855 S Mcqueen Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3855 S Mcqueen Road pet-friendly?
No, 3855 S Mcqueen Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 3855 S Mcqueen Road offer parking?
No, 3855 S Mcqueen Road does not offer parking.
Does 3855 S Mcqueen Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3855 S Mcqueen Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3855 S Mcqueen Road have a pool?
No, 3855 S Mcqueen Road does not have a pool.
Does 3855 S Mcqueen Road have accessible units?
No, 3855 S Mcqueen Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3855 S Mcqueen Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3855 S Mcqueen Road has units with dishwashers.
