Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking ceiling fan fireplace media room

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking media room

Gorgeous home with a fabulous split bedroom floorplan, neutral colors through out, Spacious Great Room, Kitchen with Wrap Around Breakfast Bar, Oak cabinets, Pantry with Pull Out Shelves, Tile in Traffic Ways, Ceiling Fans, Lush Landscaping in Backyard with Covered Patio and Extended Slab, Stylish Low Maintenance Desert Front Yard, Top Rated Schools Nearby, and Close to Freeway Access, Fabulous Dining, Shopping and Theatres. Make this your next Home Sweet Home!