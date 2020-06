Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground

Nice home with a large yard, RV Gate. Kitchen has breakfast bar, pantry. Split floor plan, private Owner's suite with walk in closet. It is move in ready. Steps away from nice park & playground. Great location, easy freeway access, so close to Chandler Fashion Center with all the restaurants, shopping and entertainment.