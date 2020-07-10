All apartments in Chandler
3583 S Washington St
3583 S Washington St

3583 South Washington Street · No Longer Available
3583 South Washington Street, Chandler, AZ 85286

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
basketball court
air conditioning
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
basketball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
volleyball court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/bcf17ef08f ---- Charming single level home in Cachet at Paseo Lindo in Chandler. This open floor plan home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and is move-in ready! Home boasts a large kitchen with island, stainless steel appliances and separate dining area. Master bathroom features separate tub/shower/vanities and walk-in closet. Large great room perfect for entertaining. Enjoy a covered patio that leads to a fenced yard with pavers and easy care landscaping. One small dog permitted. Cachet at Paseo Lindo is a beautiful gated community with grass parks, basketball court, volleyball and picnic areas that you will love to call home! Don\'t wait, come see it today!

Application fee $45 per adult; One Time Admin Fee: $200, One small dog permitted, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 1.5%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Her

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3583 S Washington St have any available units?
3583 S Washington St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 3583 S Washington St have?
Some of 3583 S Washington St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3583 S Washington St currently offering any rent specials?
3583 S Washington St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3583 S Washington St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3583 S Washington St is pet friendly.
Does 3583 S Washington St offer parking?
No, 3583 S Washington St does not offer parking.
Does 3583 S Washington St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3583 S Washington St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3583 S Washington St have a pool?
No, 3583 S Washington St does not have a pool.
Does 3583 S Washington St have accessible units?
No, 3583 S Washington St does not have accessible units.
Does 3583 S Washington St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3583 S Washington St does not have units with dishwashers.

