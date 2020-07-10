3583 S Washington St

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets air conditioning basketball court

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly volleyball court

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/bcf17ef08f ---- Charming single level home in Cachet at Paseo Lindo in Chandler. This open floor plan home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and is move-in ready! Home boasts a large kitchen with island, stainless steel appliances and separate dining area. Master bathroom features separate tub/shower/vanities and walk-in closet. Large great room perfect for entertaining. Enjoy a covered patio that leads to a fenced yard with pavers and easy care landscaping. One small dog permitted. Cachet at Paseo Lindo is a beautiful gated community with grass parks, basketball court, volleyball and picnic areas that you will love to call home! Don\'t wait, come see it today!



Application fee $45 per adult; One Time Admin Fee: $200, One small dog permitted, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 1.5%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Her