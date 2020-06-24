3526 West Tulsa Street

Amenities

in unit laundry carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

wow! cute, clean and cozy single level chandler 2/1 house will all tile floors, updated kitchen, earth tone paint, carport parking, storage, premium over sized lot, washer/dryer, nearby schools, mountain views, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.