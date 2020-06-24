All apartments in Chandler
Location

3526 West Tulsa Street, Chandler, AZ 85226

Amenities

in unit laundry
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
wow! cute, clean and cozy single level chandler 2/1 house will all tile floors, updated kitchen, earth tone paint, carport parking, storage, premium over sized lot, washer/dryer, nearby schools, mountain views, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3526 West Tulsa Street have any available units?
3526 West Tulsa Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
Is 3526 West Tulsa Street currently offering any rent specials?
3526 West Tulsa Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3526 West Tulsa Street pet-friendly?
No, 3526 West Tulsa Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 3526 West Tulsa Street offer parking?
Yes, 3526 West Tulsa Street offers parking.
Does 3526 West Tulsa Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3526 West Tulsa Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3526 West Tulsa Street have a pool?
No, 3526 West Tulsa Street does not have a pool.
Does 3526 West Tulsa Street have accessible units?
No, 3526 West Tulsa Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3526 West Tulsa Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3526 West Tulsa Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3526 West Tulsa Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3526 West Tulsa Street does not have units with air conditioning.
