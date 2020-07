Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious 4 bedroom home with 2 baths, single level, vaulted ceilings. Formal living room plus family room. New laminate gray wood-look flooring in main living areas and newer carpet in bedrooms, Freshly painted. Fireplace in the family room. Dual sinks and separate shower and tub in the master Full length south facing covered patio with some grass. Kyrene Schools, close to freeways