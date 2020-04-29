333 W WEATHERBY Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

This lovely Chandler home has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 3 car garage, a gas fireplace and a media wall in the family room. A large covered patio and awesome back yard with great landscaping and an excellent orange tree! The living area has vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets, ceiling fans throughout. Enter the formal living room; the kitchen features lots of cabinets and counter space an island with a breakfast bar that joins to the great room. Master, split from others, has a private door to patio, dual sinks, oval soaking tub and separate shower with frosted glass. Toilet room, huge walk-in closet. 4th bedroom has walk-in closet and arcadia doors to patio. A mile to primary shopping and Loop 202, near Chandler Fashion Mall.