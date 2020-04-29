All apartments in Chandler
333 W WEATHERBY Place
Last updated June 9 2020 at 6:16 AM

333 W WEATHERBY Place

333 West Weatherby Place
Location

333 West Weatherby Place, Chandler, AZ 85286

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2131 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This lovely Chandler home has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 3 car garage, a gas fireplace and a media wall in the family room. A large covered patio and awesome back yard with great landscaping and an excellent orange tree! The living area has vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets, ceiling fans throughout. Enter the formal living room; the kitchen features lots of cabinets and counter space an island with a breakfast bar that joins to the great room. Master, split from others, has a private door to patio, dual sinks, oval soaking tub and separate shower with frosted glass. Toilet room, huge walk-in closet. 4th bedroom has walk-in closet and arcadia doors to patio. A mile to primary shopping and Loop 202, near Chandler Fashion Mall.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 333 W WEATHERBY Place have any available units?
333 W WEATHERBY Place has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 333 W WEATHERBY Place have?
Some of 333 W WEATHERBY Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 333 W WEATHERBY Place currently offering any rent specials?
333 W WEATHERBY Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 333 W WEATHERBY Place pet-friendly?
No, 333 W WEATHERBY Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 333 W WEATHERBY Place offer parking?
Yes, 333 W WEATHERBY Place does offer parking.
Does 333 W WEATHERBY Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 333 W WEATHERBY Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 333 W WEATHERBY Place have a pool?
No, 333 W WEATHERBY Place does not have a pool.
Does 333 W WEATHERBY Place have accessible units?
No, 333 W WEATHERBY Place does not have accessible units.
Does 333 W WEATHERBY Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 333 W WEATHERBY Place has units with dishwashers.
