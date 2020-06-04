All apartments in Chandler
3115 E MEAD Drive
3115 E MEAD Drive

3115 East Mead Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3115 East Mead Drive, Chandler, AZ 85249
Brooks Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
guest suite
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
pool
guest suite
POOL/LANDSCAPE/PEST CONTROL INCLUDED!! Amazing home filled with numerous upgrades. This wonderful 5 bedroom, 3.75 bath home has 2 upstairs separate loft areas perfect for an office and game room. Master Suite is located downstairs with 2 separate vanities, walk in shower and separate tub. The open floor plan offers a formal living room, formal dining room, great room with a stone fireplace which opens to kitchen which is a gourmet cook's dream equipped with upgraded appliances, large granite counter tops, breakfast counter, large walk in pantry & dining area. The family room has large windows, built-in entertainment center, & a stone fireplace. One of the upstairs bedrooms is a guest suite with a private bathroom. The outside of the home is as stunning as the inside.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3115 E MEAD Drive have any available units?
3115 E MEAD Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 3115 E MEAD Drive have?
Some of 3115 E MEAD Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3115 E MEAD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3115 E MEAD Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3115 E MEAD Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3115 E MEAD Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 3115 E MEAD Drive offer parking?
No, 3115 E MEAD Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3115 E MEAD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3115 E MEAD Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3115 E MEAD Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3115 E MEAD Drive has a pool.
Does 3115 E MEAD Drive have accessible units?
No, 3115 E MEAD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3115 E MEAD Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3115 E MEAD Drive has units with dishwashers.
