3115 E MEAD Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated pool guest suite

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room pool guest suite

POOL/LANDSCAPE/PEST CONTROL INCLUDED!! Amazing home filled with numerous upgrades. This wonderful 5 bedroom, 3.75 bath home has 2 upstairs separate loft areas perfect for an office and game room. Master Suite is located downstairs with 2 separate vanities, walk in shower and separate tub. The open floor plan offers a formal living room, formal dining room, great room with a stone fireplace which opens to kitchen which is a gourmet cook's dream equipped with upgraded appliances, large granite counter tops, breakfast counter, large walk in pantry & dining area. The family room has large windows, built-in entertainment center, & a stone fireplace. One of the upstairs bedrooms is a guest suite with a private bathroom. The outside of the home is as stunning as the inside.