3110 South Jasmine Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful single-story, 2 bedroom, & 2 bath home in Cachet at Paseo Lindo. As you walk in, there is a beautiful large office or formal living room with plenty of natural light. This home features an upgraded kitchen with lots of beautiful cabinets, pantry closet, stainless steel appliances, & large granite island. Large open family room. Beautiful master bedroom with large walk-in closet. Full master bathroom with double sink & separate tub and shower. Blinds and ceiling fans throughout. Beautiful white tile & carpet flooring in all the right places. Covered patio with surrounding pavers leading to grassy area. Two car garage. This beautiful community is close to fine dining, shopping and great schools. Easy access to the multiple freeways!



Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

OR

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (NO PETS)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.