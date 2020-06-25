3110 South Jasmine Drive

All apartments in Chandler
Location

3110 S Jasmine Dr, Chandler, AZ 85286

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful single-story, 2 bedroom, & 2 bath home in Cachet at Paseo Lindo. As you walk in, there is a beautiful large office or formal living room with plenty of natural light. This home features an upgraded kitchen with lots of beautiful cabinets, pantry closet, stainless steel appliances, & large granite island. Large open family room. Beautiful master bedroom with large walk-in closet. Full master bathroom with double sink & separate tub and shower. Blinds and ceiling fans throughout. Beautiful white tile & carpet flooring in all the right places. Covered patio with surrounding pavers leading to grassy area. Two car garage. This beautiful community is close to fine dining, shopping and great schools. Easy access to the multiple freeways!

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply
OR
Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (NO PETS)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3110 South Jasmine Drive have any available units?
3110 South Jasmine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 3110 South Jasmine Drive have?
Some of 3110 South Jasmine Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3110 South Jasmine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3110 South Jasmine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3110 South Jasmine Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3110 South Jasmine Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3110 South Jasmine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3110 South Jasmine Drive offers parking.
Does 3110 South Jasmine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3110 South Jasmine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3110 South Jasmine Drive have a pool?
No, 3110 South Jasmine Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3110 South Jasmine Drive have accessible units?
No, 3110 South Jasmine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3110 South Jasmine Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3110 South Jasmine Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
