2961 S COLORADO Street

Move in ready to this absolutely gorgeous 3 bedrooms 2.5 bath with downstairs office/den and specious upstairs loft that can be used for a living space or game room. Nine foot ceilings in first floor, Over sized master bedroom with large walk-in closet, gourmet kitchen offers granite counter-tops, bar overhang at island, 42 inch raised upper cabinets and stainless steel appliances with gas for cooking. Low maintenance yard! Fabulous location, few minutes away from Ocotillo, downtown Chandler, Alamo drafthouse cinema, loop 202 & 101 freeways, restaurants and shopping centers. Award winning chandler school district-Hamilton high and Basis charter schools. Community includes front yard maintenance, resort like pool area, ramada, grill and playgrounds areas. Perfect time to move into this gem!