Last updated April 11 2019 at 1:28 PM

2952 E Winged Foot Dr

2952 East Winged Foot Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2952 East Winged Foot Drive, Chandler, AZ 85249
Sun River

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/503deda023 ----
Come take a look at this rare beauty in the rental market. This 5 bedroom updated home features a resort-style backyard with heated pool, firepit, and extended patio. The open floor plan compliments a well-appointed kitchen opening to a great room with window views to the backyard. In the master suite you will find double sinks, soaking tub, seperate shower, beautiful tile floors, and large walk in closet. You will love this home but so will many other people!

1 small dog considered with qualified application

Come take a look before it leases to someone else.

Other leasing fees:
$40 per adult application fee
$150 admin fee upon lease signing
2% Monthly Admin
1.5% TPT tax
$300 nonrefundable per pet fee upon lessor approval
Security deposit equal to one months rent

Pets Allowed
Pool
Pool Maintenance Included
Washer/Dryer In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2952 E Winged Foot Dr have any available units?
2952 E Winged Foot Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 2952 E Winged Foot Dr have?
Some of 2952 E Winged Foot Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2952 E Winged Foot Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2952 E Winged Foot Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2952 E Winged Foot Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2952 E Winged Foot Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2952 E Winged Foot Dr offer parking?
No, 2952 E Winged Foot Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2952 E Winged Foot Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2952 E Winged Foot Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2952 E Winged Foot Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2952 E Winged Foot Dr has a pool.
Does 2952 E Winged Foot Dr have accessible units?
No, 2952 E Winged Foot Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2952 E Winged Foot Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2952 E Winged Foot Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

