2952 E Winged Foot Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/503deda023 ----

Come take a look at this rare beauty in the rental market. This 5 bedroom updated home features a resort-style backyard with heated pool, firepit, and extended patio. The open floor plan compliments a well-appointed kitchen opening to a great room with window views to the backyard. In the master suite you will find double sinks, soaking tub, seperate shower, beautiful tile floors, and large walk in closet. You will love this home but so will many other people!



1 small dog considered with qualified application



Come take a look before it leases to someone else.



Other leasing fees:

$40 per adult application fee

$150 admin fee upon lease signing

2% Monthly Admin

1.5% TPT tax

$300 nonrefundable per pet fee upon lessor approval

Security deposit equal to one months rent



Pets Allowed

Pool

Pool Maintenance Included

Washer/Dryer In Unit