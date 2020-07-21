All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 2733 E Indian Wells Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
2733 E Indian Wells Place
Last updated September 10 2019 at 3:25 AM

2733 E Indian Wells Place

2733 East Indian Wells Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

2733 East Indian Wells Place, Chandler, AZ 85249
Cooper Commons

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Min Requirements: 600 min credit score & 3x Rent in monthly verifiable income. No collections or evictions. No Pets. Beautiful open floor plan with soaring two-story ceilings in great room. Award winning Chandler Schools! Walk-in pantry, and the fridge is included! New tile in 2016, and perfect pergo wood flooring downstairs. Newer carpet and paint. Great North/South & private corner lot! Located on Cul-De-Sac. Community pool very close to home! Large back yard! Half bath downstairs for your guests. Available for move in now! Don't let this one pass you by!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2733 E Indian Wells Place have any available units?
2733 E Indian Wells Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 2733 E Indian Wells Place have?
Some of 2733 E Indian Wells Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2733 E Indian Wells Place currently offering any rent specials?
2733 E Indian Wells Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2733 E Indian Wells Place pet-friendly?
No, 2733 E Indian Wells Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 2733 E Indian Wells Place offer parking?
No, 2733 E Indian Wells Place does not offer parking.
Does 2733 E Indian Wells Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2733 E Indian Wells Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2733 E Indian Wells Place have a pool?
Yes, 2733 E Indian Wells Place has a pool.
Does 2733 E Indian Wells Place have accessible units?
No, 2733 E Indian Wells Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2733 E Indian Wells Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2733 E Indian Wells Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Brisas
900 N Rural Rd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Greentree Place
250 S Elizabeth Way
Chandler, AZ 85225
Avery on the Green
125 S Alma School Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Pinnacle Terrace
801 N Federal St
Chandler, AZ 85226
San Palmas at Mission Park by Mark-Taylor
1111 N Mission Park Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Stone Oaks Apartments by Mark-Taylor
2450 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Liv Avenida
3250 S Arizona Ave
Chandler, AZ 85248
Avana Chandler
3800 W Chandler Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 Bedroom ApartmentsChandler 2 Bedroom Apartments
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pools
Chandler Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloDowntown Chandler
The Island At Ocotillo

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College