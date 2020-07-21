2733 E Indian Wells Place

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Min Requirements: 600 min credit score & 3x Rent in monthly verifiable income. No collections or evictions. No Pets. Beautiful open floor plan with soaring two-story ceilings in great room. Award winning Chandler Schools! Walk-in pantry, and the fridge is included! New tile in 2016, and perfect pergo wood flooring downstairs. Newer carpet and paint. Great North/South & private corner lot! Located on Cul-De-Sac. Community pool very close to home! Large back yard! Half bath downstairs for your guests. Available for move in now! Don't let this one pass you by!