Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace oven

Cute 2-bedroom 1 bathroom home available for immediate move in! Corner lot with private backyard and a two-car garage! Large living room with vaulted ceilings and neutral two-tone paint throughout! Property comes with all appliances to include fridge, washer and dryer! Large backyard with easy to maintain landscape! Great location close to shopping, dining, schools and the 101 freeway!