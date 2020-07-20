All apartments in Chandler
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2658 East Beretta Place

2658 East Beretta Place · No Longer Available
Location

2658 East Beretta Place, Chandler, AZ 85286
Rancho del Ray

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
You will love this 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Chandler! Spacious open floor plan features an eat in kitchen with all appliances, granite countertops and breakfast bar. Downstairs master bedroom with walk in closet and full bath. Two bedrooms, loft and full bath upstairs. Huge corner lot with N/S exposure. Covered patio. Two car garage. Beautiful neighborhood with community pool, greenbelt and access to everything. Available for an immediate move in.

Contact our leasing department today for more information. The application is available online at www.onqpmrentals.com

Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1 month's rent (75% refundable)

- $45 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply

- $200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum

- 3.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

