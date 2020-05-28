2430 E FAIRVIEW Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Yep, you've found it! Here's a single story with 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage + an RV gate for those low rise toys! Enter into the formal Living Room/Dining Room combo divided by a 1/2 wall where you'll find the family room & kitchen! From the dining room, you'll take the hallway down to 3 guest rooms & a bath & the master BR with its own bath is located at the back of the home. There's also a laundry room pass through to the garage. Great backyard with a LARGE covered patio, nice area of grass and extra concrete slab which would be a great place for patio set with an umbrella! The RV gate also offers an extra slab for parking a trailer, quads, boat or anything else that stays lower than the fence line! Easier access for trash cans too. Pets may be accepted, no uninsurables though.