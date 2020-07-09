All apartments in Chandler
Last updated November 21 2019 at 5:56 AM

239 E DESERT BROOM Drive

239 E Desert Broom Dr · No Longer Available
Location

239 E Desert Broom Dr, Chandler, AZ 85286

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Available for viewing from 11/1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 239 E DESERT BROOM Drive have any available units?
239 E DESERT BROOM Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 239 E DESERT BROOM Drive have?
Some of 239 E DESERT BROOM Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 239 E DESERT BROOM Drive currently offering any rent specials?
239 E DESERT BROOM Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 239 E DESERT BROOM Drive pet-friendly?
No, 239 E DESERT BROOM Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 239 E DESERT BROOM Drive offer parking?
Yes, 239 E DESERT BROOM Drive offers parking.
Does 239 E DESERT BROOM Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 239 E DESERT BROOM Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 239 E DESERT BROOM Drive have a pool?
No, 239 E DESERT BROOM Drive does not have a pool.
Does 239 E DESERT BROOM Drive have accessible units?
No, 239 E DESERT BROOM Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 239 E DESERT BROOM Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 239 E DESERT BROOM Drive has units with dishwashers.

