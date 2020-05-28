All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 2312 East Commonwealth Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
2312 East Commonwealth Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2312 East Commonwealth Avenue

2312 East Commonwealth Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2312 East Commonwealth Avenue, Chandler, AZ 85225

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to October 1st and receive October Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. This 4 bedroom 2 bath, 1,571 sf home is located in Chandler, AZ. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with black appliances, dining area and car port. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2312 East Commonwealth Avenue have any available units?
2312 East Commonwealth Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 2312 East Commonwealth Avenue have?
Some of 2312 East Commonwealth Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2312 East Commonwealth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2312 East Commonwealth Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2312 East Commonwealth Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2312 East Commonwealth Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2312 East Commonwealth Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2312 East Commonwealth Avenue offers parking.
Does 2312 East Commonwealth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2312 East Commonwealth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2312 East Commonwealth Avenue have a pool?
No, 2312 East Commonwealth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2312 East Commonwealth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2312 East Commonwealth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2312 East Commonwealth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2312 East Commonwealth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dobson Towne Centre
1817 N Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Towne Square Apartment Homes
500 N Metro Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Fairways
777 W Chandler Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Crosswinds
868 S Arizona Ave
Chandler, AZ 85225
Country Brook
4909 W Joshua Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
The District at Chandler
2222 West Frye Road
Chandler, AZ 85224
Liv Avenida
3250 S Arizona Ave
Chandler, AZ 85248
San Valencia by Mark-Taylor
1450 E Germann Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College