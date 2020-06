Amenities

229 N. Nebraska, North of Chandler Blvd. and West of Arizona Ave., 3 bedroom 1 bath single family home, approximately 1,400 sf, NEW paint, ceramic tile, fixtures, and cabinets. Also a stove, oven, frig, and microwave are included, $1,195, Available Now, $200 additional pet deposit per pet after approval, no pit bulls. $35 application per adult and $150 admin fee. $100 rent increase for lease 6 months to 11 months. All information and figures deemed reliable but not guaranteed.