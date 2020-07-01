2261 West Redwood Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated pool fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

wow! absolutely stunning split level chandler 4/2.5 house with massive vaulted ceilings, tile and hardwood flooring, like new carpeting, updated paint through out, spacious kitchen with expansive living room transition flow, cozy fireplace, huge split master with enclosed bathroom, private pool, 2 car garage, nearby schools, gated community, mountain views, great locations and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.