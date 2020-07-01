All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 2261 West Redwood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
2261 West Redwood Drive
Last updated April 10 2020 at 11:35 PM

2261 West Redwood Drive

2261 West Redwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
The Island at Ocotillo
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

2261 West Redwood Drive, Chandler, AZ 85248
The Island at Ocotillo

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
wow! absolutely stunning split level chandler 4/2.5 house with massive vaulted ceilings, tile and hardwood flooring, like new carpeting, updated paint through out, spacious kitchen with expansive living room transition flow, cozy fireplace, huge split master with enclosed bathroom, private pool, 2 car garage, nearby schools, gated community, mountain views, great locations and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2261 West Redwood Drive have any available units?
2261 West Redwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 2261 West Redwood Drive have?
Some of 2261 West Redwood Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2261 West Redwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2261 West Redwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2261 West Redwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2261 West Redwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 2261 West Redwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2261 West Redwood Drive offers parking.
Does 2261 West Redwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2261 West Redwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2261 West Redwood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2261 West Redwood Drive has a pool.
Does 2261 West Redwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 2261 West Redwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2261 West Redwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2261 West Redwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summit at San Marcos
445 West Chandler Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Brio On Ray
250 E Ray Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Arrive Ocotillo
825 W Queen Creek Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
Arista at Ocotillo by Mark Taylor
3200 S Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
San Palmas at Mission Park by Mark-Taylor
1111 N Mission Park Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Camden Chandler
2777 S Arizona Avenue
Chandler, AZ 85286
VIVE
1901 W Germann Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Avana Chandler
3800 W Chandler Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College