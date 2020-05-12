1957 N Iowa St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Newley remodels 3 Bedroom 2bath with 2 car garage. This home features new espresso shaker style cabinets and tons of them. Quarts countertops, stainless steel appliances. Fresh paint, new carpet. P Porcelain Wood plank floors in common areas with stylized tile in the bathrooms. This is a must see. Just a few minutes from downtown chandler, freeways and shopping. No Cats!!! Dogs approved by landlord. Tenant to pay Registration fee $ 75.00 prior to move in. Washer and Dryer Included, however they will not be replaced or repaired if they fail to work.