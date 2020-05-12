All apartments in Chandler
1957 N Iowa St

1957 North Iowa Street · No Longer Available
Location

1957 North Iowa Street, Chandler, AZ 85225

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Newley remodels 3 Bedroom 2bath with 2 car garage. This home features new espresso shaker style cabinets and tons of them. Quarts countertops, stainless steel appliances. Fresh paint, new carpet. P Porcelain Wood plank floors in common areas with stylized tile in the bathrooms. This is a must see. Just a few minutes from downtown chandler, freeways and shopping. No Cats!!! Dogs approved by landlord. Tenant to pay Registration fee $ 75.00 prior to move in. Washer and Dryer Included, however they will not be replaced or repaired if they fail to work.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1957 N Iowa St have any available units?
1957 N Iowa St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1957 N Iowa St have?
Some of 1957 N Iowa St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1957 N Iowa St currently offering any rent specials?
1957 N Iowa St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1957 N Iowa St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1957 N Iowa St is pet friendly.
Does 1957 N Iowa St offer parking?
Yes, 1957 N Iowa St offers parking.
Does 1957 N Iowa St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1957 N Iowa St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1957 N Iowa St have a pool?
No, 1957 N Iowa St does not have a pool.
Does 1957 N Iowa St have accessible units?
No, 1957 N Iowa St does not have accessible units.
Does 1957 N Iowa St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1957 N Iowa St has units with dishwashers.

