1922 E ROSEMARY Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse pool

Terrific opportunity to live in a NEVER LIVED IN / BRAND new home. Everything smells fresh in here. Owners have just installed brand new refrigerator, washer, drier, blinds. NEW pavers and it is all ready for the pickiest. You have a den or a formal living room that leads into a spacious kitchen with a large kitchen. Downstairs also has the large master bedroom. Upstairs has a nice loft along with 2 other bedrooms. The home is sitting on a premium lot with no neighbors behind along with an open view of the lovely landscaping. Community is gated for your safety and also has a professionally designed community pool and lounge chair area. This is a great and rare opportunity to cherish a new brand home.