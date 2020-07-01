All apartments in Chandler
Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:58 PM

1922 E ROSEMARY Drive

1922 E Rosemary Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1922 E Rosemary Dr, Chandler, AZ 85286

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Terrific opportunity to live in a NEVER LIVED IN / BRAND new home. Everything smells fresh in here. Owners have just installed brand new refrigerator, washer, drier, blinds. NEW pavers and it is all ready for the pickiest. You have a den or a formal living room that leads into a spacious kitchen with a large kitchen. Downstairs also has the large master bedroom. Upstairs has a nice loft along with 2 other bedrooms. The home is sitting on a premium lot with no neighbors behind along with an open view of the lovely landscaping. Community is gated for your safety and also has a professionally designed community pool and lounge chair area. This is a great and rare opportunity to cherish a new brand home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1922 E ROSEMARY Drive have any available units?
1922 E ROSEMARY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1922 E ROSEMARY Drive have?
Some of 1922 E ROSEMARY Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1922 E ROSEMARY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1922 E ROSEMARY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1922 E ROSEMARY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1922 E ROSEMARY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 1922 E ROSEMARY Drive offer parking?
No, 1922 E ROSEMARY Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1922 E ROSEMARY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1922 E ROSEMARY Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1922 E ROSEMARY Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1922 E ROSEMARY Drive has a pool.
Does 1922 E ROSEMARY Drive have accessible units?
No, 1922 E ROSEMARY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1922 E ROSEMARY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1922 E ROSEMARY Drive has units with dishwashers.

