Chandler, AZ
1873 W. Thompson Way
Last updated February 1 2020 at 12:07 PM

1873 W. Thompson Way

1873 West Thompson Way · No Longer Available
Location

1873 West Thompson Way, Chandler, AZ 85286
The Vineyards of Chandler

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1873 W. Thompson Way Available 02/14/20 Great Floor Plan! - Great open floor plan with lots of upgrades with gas fireplace perfect for the winter months. Eat-in breakfast nook and breakfast bar. Automatic sunshades, gorgeous laminate flooring and gorgeous backyard. Close to shopping, dining and entertainment.

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Mosaic Properties is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

Deposit and Fee Structure:

One Time Fees
Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)
Security Deposit: $1599
Cleaning Fee: $250
Lease Administration Fee: $195

Monthly Fees
Monthly Rent: $1599
Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)
Monthly Pet Fee - $25/month per pet (Pets are subject to owner approval. No Dobermans, Rottweilers, Pitbulls or Chows)

Upon approved application the $1599 security deposit & $250 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195.00 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.

(RLNE5467773)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1873 W. Thompson Way have any available units?
1873 W. Thompson Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
Is 1873 W. Thompson Way currently offering any rent specials?
1873 W. Thompson Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1873 W. Thompson Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1873 W. Thompson Way is pet friendly.
Does 1873 W. Thompson Way offer parking?
No, 1873 W. Thompson Way does not offer parking.
Does 1873 W. Thompson Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1873 W. Thompson Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1873 W. Thompson Way have a pool?
No, 1873 W. Thompson Way does not have a pool.
Does 1873 W. Thompson Way have accessible units?
No, 1873 W. Thompson Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1873 W. Thompson Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1873 W. Thompson Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1873 W. Thompson Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1873 W. Thompson Way does not have units with air conditioning.

