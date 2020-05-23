Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1873 W. Thompson Way Available 02/14/20 Great Floor Plan! - Great open floor plan with lots of upgrades with gas fireplace perfect for the winter months. Eat-in breakfast nook and breakfast bar. Automatic sunshades, gorgeous laminate flooring and gorgeous backyard. Close to shopping, dining and entertainment.



Deposit and Fee Structure:



One Time Fees

Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)

Security Deposit: $1599

Cleaning Fee: $250

Lease Administration Fee: $195



Monthly Fees

Monthly Rent: $1599

Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)

Monthly Pet Fee - $25/month per pet (Pets are subject to owner approval. No Dobermans, Rottweilers, Pitbulls or Chows)



Upon approved application the $1599 security deposit & $250 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195.00 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.



