Chandler, AZ
1642 W Gunstock Loop
Last updated April 1 2020 at 4:50 AM

1642 W Gunstock Loop

1642 West Gunstock Loop · (602) 524-6126
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1642 West Gunstock Loop, Chandler, AZ 85286
Pecos Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1642 W Gunstock Loop · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1236 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
Pecos Ranch Beauty! - This adorable, completely remodeled 3 bedroom home has the perfect setting--right across the street from the community lake! Great split-bedroom floorplan! Luxury vinyl flooring throughout entire home! Brand new stainless steel appliances! Large, private, park-like backyard! Tons of community amenities--pool, tennis courts, fishing! Hurry to this one! OWNER PREFERS NO PETS, BUT WILL ALLOW ONE SMALL NEUTERED AND HOUSEBROKEN PET**Please note: lease must start within one week of application acceptance**

(RLNE2667114)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1642 W Gunstock Loop have any available units?
1642 W Gunstock Loop has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1642 W Gunstock Loop have?
Some of 1642 W Gunstock Loop's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1642 W Gunstock Loop currently offering any rent specials?
1642 W Gunstock Loop isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1642 W Gunstock Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 1642 W Gunstock Loop is pet friendly.
Does 1642 W Gunstock Loop offer parking?
No, 1642 W Gunstock Loop does not offer parking.
Does 1642 W Gunstock Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1642 W Gunstock Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1642 W Gunstock Loop have a pool?
Yes, 1642 W Gunstock Loop has a pool.
Does 1642 W Gunstock Loop have accessible units?
No, 1642 W Gunstock Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 1642 W Gunstock Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 1642 W Gunstock Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
