All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 1626 N. Comanche Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
1626 N. Comanche Drive
Last updated December 5 2019 at 12:18 PM

1626 N. Comanche Drive

1626 North Comanche Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all

Location

1626 North Comanche Drive, Chandler, AZ 85224
Continental Terrace

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Cute Kitchen, Stunning Granite! - Kitchen features granite countertops and all appliances. Neutral tile, attached 2 car garage and private fenced yard. Community pool is just around the corner. Easy access to the 101, 202, I-10, downtown Tempe, Scottsdale and Sky Harbor Airport.

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Mosaic Properties is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

Deposit and Fee Structure:

One Time Fees
Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)
Security Deposit: $1395
Cleaning Fee: $250
Lease Administration Fee: $195

Monthly Fees
Monthly Rent: $1395
Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)
Monthly Pet Fee - $25/month per pet (No Dobermans, Rottweilers, Pitbulls or Chows)

Click APPLY NOW!
Upon approved application the $1395 security deposit & $250 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195.00 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.

(RLNE5153853)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1626 N. Comanche Drive have any available units?
1626 N. Comanche Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1626 N. Comanche Drive have?
Some of 1626 N. Comanche Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1626 N. Comanche Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1626 N. Comanche Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1626 N. Comanche Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1626 N. Comanche Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1626 N. Comanche Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1626 N. Comanche Drive offers parking.
Does 1626 N. Comanche Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1626 N. Comanche Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1626 N. Comanche Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1626 N. Comanche Drive has a pool.
Does 1626 N. Comanche Drive have accessible units?
No, 1626 N. Comanche Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1626 N. Comanche Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1626 N. Comanche Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avery on the Green
125 S Alma School Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
San Cervantes by Mark-Taylor
400 N Coronado St
Chandler, AZ 85224
Avana River Ranch
6152 W Oakland St
Chandler, AZ 85226
Elevation Chandler
2300 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Symphony
2225 W Frye Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
The Met at Fashion Center
1 N Hearthstone Way
Chandler, AZ 85226
Liv Avenida
3250 S Arizona Ave
Chandler, AZ 85248
Noria Robson Luxury Apartments
2177 South Mcqueen Road
Chandler, AZ 85286

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 Bedroom ApartmentsChandler 2 Bedroom Apartments
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pools
Chandler Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloDowntown Chandler
The Island At Ocotillo

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College