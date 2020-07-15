1626 N. Comanche Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Cute Kitchen, Stunning Granite! - Kitchen features granite countertops and all appliances. Neutral tile, attached 2 car garage and private fenced yard. Community pool is just around the corner. Easy access to the 101, 202, I-10, downtown Tempe, Scottsdale and Sky Harbor Airport.



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Mosaic Properties is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



Deposit and Fee Structure:



One Time Fees

Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)

Security Deposit: $1395

Cleaning Fee: $250

Lease Administration Fee: $195



Monthly Fees

Monthly Rent: $1395

Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)

Monthly Pet Fee - $25/month per pet (No Dobermans, Rottweilers, Pitbulls or Chows)



Upon approved application the $1395 security deposit & $250 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195.00 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.



(RLNE5153853)