1606 N. Comanche Drive
Last updated August 4 2019 at 4:05 PM

1606 N. Comanche Drive

1606 North Comanche Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1606 North Comanche Drive, Chandler, AZ 85224
Continental Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bed, 2 Bath, 2C Garage, Sparkling Community Pool, Large Eat-in-Kitchen, Open Floor Plan, New Carpet, New Paint, Remodeled Master Shower, Very Nice, Vaulted Ceilings, Fire Place, Great Chandler Location

Major Crossroads: Alma School & Warner

Near:, Loop 101, Loop 202, Chandler Fashion Center, Chandler Regional Hospital, Pomeroy Park

Deposit: is equal to first month’s rent.

Pets: O.K. with additional refundable deposit

Appliances: All built-ins provided and warranted. (Any personal property items, such as washer/dryer or refrigerator, if provided, are in AS-IS condition.)

Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant, non-refundable. A one-time non-refundable administration fee of $250 will be charged at your lease signing if you are the chosen applicant and move into the property.

How to View: Please schedule online through our website austinfleck.com available rentals. (We are unable to schedule viewings via email.)

How to Apply: On-line at austinfleck.com. Our rental criteria is also listed on the website.

REALTOR®Equal Housing Opportunity.
Austin Fleck Property Management

***The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Austin Fleck Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

