Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets pool fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool

Wonderful Townhome in Chandler at the Gilbert border, just west of the Islands. All appliances included. Ceramic tile floors downstairs, carpet up. Private back patio with access to a long walking path. Master has two closets and 2nd bedroom has a walk-in closet and both bedrooms are spacious & vaulted. One cover parking spot and many open parking spots close to this unit. Community pool also close by. Lots of kitchen cabinets, breakfast bar & fireplace.