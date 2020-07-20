All apartments in Chandler
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:34 PM

158 East Bluejay Drive

158 East Bluejay Drive · No Longer Available
Location

158 East Bluejay Drive, Chandler, AZ 85286

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
This single-story home is at the door step of the Ocotillo Master Planned community. Open concept floor plan with 9-ft. ceilings. The chefs kitchen features white cabinets with an over-sized island, granite countertops, Stainless steel appliances and a tile backsplash. Large master bedroom with a walk-in closet, and a master bath with oversized walk-in shower. Additional upgrades include a 12-ft. multi-sliding door off the great room, customer roller shades throughout. This home is directly across from the community pool and overlooks the community greenbelt and walking trail. Just minutes to Intel, Microchip, the 202 & I10.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 158 East Bluejay Drive have any available units?
158 East Bluejay Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 158 East Bluejay Drive have?
Some of 158 East Bluejay Drive's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 158 East Bluejay Drive currently offering any rent specials?
158 East Bluejay Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 158 East Bluejay Drive pet-friendly?
No, 158 East Bluejay Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 158 East Bluejay Drive offer parking?
No, 158 East Bluejay Drive does not offer parking.
Does 158 East Bluejay Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 158 East Bluejay Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 158 East Bluejay Drive have a pool?
Yes, 158 East Bluejay Drive has a pool.
Does 158 East Bluejay Drive have accessible units?
No, 158 East Bluejay Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 158 East Bluejay Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 158 East Bluejay Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
