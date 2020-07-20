158 East Bluejay Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

This single-story home is at the door step of the Ocotillo Master Planned community. Open concept floor plan with 9-ft. ceilings. The chefs kitchen features white cabinets with an over-sized island, granite countertops, Stainless steel appliances and a tile backsplash. Large master bedroom with a walk-in closet, and a master bath with oversized walk-in shower. Additional upgrades include a 12-ft. multi-sliding door off the great room, customer roller shades throughout. This home is directly across from the community pool and overlooks the community greenbelt and walking trail. Just minutes to Intel, Microchip, the 202 & I10.

