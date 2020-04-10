All apartments in Chandler
1560 W BLUE RIDGE Way
1560 W BLUE RIDGE Way

1560 West Blue Ridge Way · No Longer Available
Location

1560 West Blue Ridge Way, Chandler, AZ 85248

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
AMAZING waterfront home. This home is single level with a 3 car garage, Open floor plan with many upgrades and lots of natural sunlight throughout. There are 4 bedrooms (split floor plan) and 3 bathrooms and a pool. This is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1560 W BLUE RIDGE Way have any available units?
1560 W BLUE RIDGE Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1560 W BLUE RIDGE Way have?
Some of 1560 W BLUE RIDGE Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1560 W BLUE RIDGE Way currently offering any rent specials?
1560 W BLUE RIDGE Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1560 W BLUE RIDGE Way pet-friendly?
No, 1560 W BLUE RIDGE Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 1560 W BLUE RIDGE Way offer parking?
Yes, 1560 W BLUE RIDGE Way offers parking.
Does 1560 W BLUE RIDGE Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1560 W BLUE RIDGE Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1560 W BLUE RIDGE Way have a pool?
Yes, 1560 W BLUE RIDGE Way has a pool.
Does 1560 W BLUE RIDGE Way have accessible units?
No, 1560 W BLUE RIDGE Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1560 W BLUE RIDGE Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1560 W BLUE RIDGE Way has units with dishwashers.
