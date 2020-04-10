1560 W BLUE RIDGE Way

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

AMAZING waterfront home. This home is single level with a 3 car garage, Open floor plan with many upgrades and lots of natural sunlight throughout. There are 4 bedrooms (split floor plan) and 3 bathrooms and a pool. This is a must see!