AMAZING waterfront home. This home is single level with a 3 car garage, Open floor plan with many upgrades and lots of natural sunlight throughout. There are 4 bedrooms (split floor plan) and 3 bathrooms and a pool. This is a must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 1560 W BLUE RIDGE Way have?
Some of 1560 W BLUE RIDGE Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
