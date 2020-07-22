All apartments in Chandler
Last updated January 15 2020

1553 E OAKLAND Street

1553 East Oakland Street · No Longer Available
Location

1553 East Oakland Street, Chandler, AZ 85225
Tradition East

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You are going to love this rental! Home has been recently updated and is move in ready. This light and bright, 4 bed/2 bath home has a wide-open floor plan. Kitchen has lots of new white cabinets, recessed lighting, quartz countertops, pantry and center island. Freshly painted, with vaulted ceilings and tile flooring everywhere but the bedrooms. Bathrooms have new fixtures, toilets, mirrors and lighting. This home also has solar panels to keep your utility bills low! All this and no HOA! Close to everything Chandler has to offer! This home is a must see, call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1553 E OAKLAND Street have any available units?
1553 E OAKLAND Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1553 E OAKLAND Street have?
Some of 1553 E OAKLAND Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1553 E OAKLAND Street currently offering any rent specials?
1553 E OAKLAND Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1553 E OAKLAND Street pet-friendly?
No, 1553 E OAKLAND Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 1553 E OAKLAND Street offer parking?
Yes, 1553 E OAKLAND Street offers parking.
Does 1553 E OAKLAND Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1553 E OAKLAND Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1553 E OAKLAND Street have a pool?
No, 1553 E OAKLAND Street does not have a pool.
Does 1553 E OAKLAND Street have accessible units?
No, 1553 E OAKLAND Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1553 E OAKLAND Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1553 E OAKLAND Street has units with dishwashers.
