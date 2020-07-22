1553 E OAKLAND Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

You are going to love this rental! Home has been recently updated and is move in ready. This light and bright, 4 bed/2 bath home has a wide-open floor plan. Kitchen has lots of new white cabinets, recessed lighting, quartz countertops, pantry and center island. Freshly painted, with vaulted ceilings and tile flooring everywhere but the bedrooms. Bathrooms have new fixtures, toilets, mirrors and lighting. This home also has solar panels to keep your utility bills low! All this and no HOA! Close to everything Chandler has to offer! This home is a must see, call today!