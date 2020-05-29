All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 1471 W Bartlett Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
1471 W Bartlett Way
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:55 PM

1471 W Bartlett Way

1471 West Bartlett Way · (480) 620-8874
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1471 West Bartlett Way, Chandler, AZ 85248

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$7,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2524 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
shuffle board
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Highly upgraded home with a gorgeous backyard! Fully furnished and stocked, open layout with gorgeous kitchen, gas cooktop, granite counter tops, stainless-steel appliances, breakfast bar and a formal dining room. The home is well equipped for relaxing or having a little fun - ping pong table, shuffle board and board games. The master suite has a large king sized bed, flat screen TV, double sinks, upgraded walk-in shower, separate soaking tub & large walk-in closet. The backyard features a heated pebble tec pool, travertine decking, large covered patio, grassy play area & a BBQ. Home is available for 3 day minum, weekly or monthly rental. This home in the Ocotillo Lakes neighborhood is close to nine different courses ����� including 27 holes at the Ocotillo Golf Club which is less than a mile away from the home. Spend your evenings at the Lone Butte Casino or the Wild Horse Pass Casino, both of which are nine miles northwest. For the kids, the Snedigar Recreation Center is 1/2 mile east, offering facilities for baseball, basketball, cricket, skating, and much more. There is shopping, restaurants, movie theatres and grocery stores all less than a mile away!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1471 W Bartlett Way have any available units?
1471 W Bartlett Way has a unit available for $7,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1471 W Bartlett Way have?
Some of 1471 W Bartlett Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1471 W Bartlett Way currently offering any rent specials?
1471 W Bartlett Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1471 W Bartlett Way pet-friendly?
No, 1471 W Bartlett Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 1471 W Bartlett Way offer parking?
Yes, 1471 W Bartlett Way does offer parking.
Does 1471 W Bartlett Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1471 W Bartlett Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1471 W Bartlett Way have a pool?
Yes, 1471 W Bartlett Way has a pool.
Does 1471 W Bartlett Way have accessible units?
No, 1471 W Bartlett Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1471 W Bartlett Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1471 W Bartlett Way has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1471 W Bartlett Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Club Cancun by Mark-Taylor
375 N Federal St
Chandler, AZ 85226
Cantera
2475 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Mira Santi by Mark-Taylor
800 W Queen Creek Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Elevation Chandler
2300 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Ocotillo Bay
1889 W Queen Creek Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
The Met at Fashion Center
1 N Hearthstone Way
Chandler, AZ 85226
San Valencia by Mark-Taylor
1450 E Germann Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Cooper 202
1450 S Cooper Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity