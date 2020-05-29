1471 W Bartlett Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking pool shuffle board bbq/grill garage media room

Highly upgraded home with a gorgeous backyard! Fully furnished and stocked, open layout with gorgeous kitchen, gas cooktop, granite counter tops, stainless-steel appliances, breakfast bar and a formal dining room. The home is well equipped for relaxing or having a little fun - ping pong table, shuffle board and board games. The master suite has a large king sized bed, flat screen TV, double sinks, upgraded walk-in shower, separate soaking tub & large walk-in closet. The backyard features a heated pebble tec pool, travertine decking, large covered patio, grassy play area & a BBQ. Home is available for 3 day minum, weekly or monthly rental. This home in the Ocotillo Lakes neighborhood is close to nine different courses ����� including 27 holes at the Ocotillo Golf Club which is less than a mile away from the home. Spend your evenings at the Lone Butte Casino or the Wild Horse Pass Casino, both of which are nine miles northwest. For the kids, the Snedigar Recreation Center is 1/2 mile east, offering facilities for baseball, basketball, cricket, skating, and much more. There is shopping, restaurants, movie theatres and grocery stores all less than a mile away!