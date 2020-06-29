Sign Up
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
1464 W Weatherby Way
Last updated February 25 2020 at 6:31 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Rent Calculator
Helpful Articles
FAQs
1464 W Weatherby Way
1464 West Weatherby Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Location
1464 West Weatherby Way, Chandler, AZ 85286
Amenities
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
READ:
No showings until after the 22nd of Feb.
Have one approved app. Want to be backup?
Call for info.
Currently available 2 bedroom, with den townhome in excellent neighborhood with community pool.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 1464 W Weatherby Way have any available units?
1464 W Weatherby Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chandler, AZ
.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chandler Rent Report
.
Is 1464 W Weatherby Way currently offering any rent specials?
1464 W Weatherby Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1464 W Weatherby Way pet-friendly?
No, 1464 W Weatherby Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chandler
.
Does 1464 W Weatherby Way offer parking?
No, 1464 W Weatherby Way does not offer parking.
Does 1464 W Weatherby Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1464 W Weatherby Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1464 W Weatherby Way have a pool?
Yes, 1464 W Weatherby Way has a pool.
Does 1464 W Weatherby Way have accessible units?
No, 1464 W Weatherby Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1464 W Weatherby Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1464 W Weatherby Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1464 W Weatherby Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1464 W Weatherby Way does not have units with air conditioning.
