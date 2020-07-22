1365 W MUSKET Way

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

MUST SEE inside this spacious family home available March 10th. Clean, clean, clean! New paint, new vanities, new carpet (Sorry, no pets will be allowed). Backyard patio with artificial turf. No backyard neighbors! Outside smoking only.