1365 West Musket Way, Chandler, AZ 85286 The Vineyards of Chandler
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
MUST SEE inside this spacious family home available March 10th. Clean, clean, clean! New paint, new vanities, new carpet (Sorry, no pets will be allowed). Backyard patio with artificial turf. No backyard neighbors! Outside smoking only.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1365 W MUSKET Way have any available units?
1365 W MUSKET Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1365 W MUSKET Way have?
Some of 1365 W MUSKET Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1365 W MUSKET Way currently offering any rent specials?
1365 W MUSKET Way is not currently offering any rent specials.