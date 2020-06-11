All apartments in Chandler
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:28 AM

1360 W PELICAN Court

1360 West Pelican Court · No Longer Available
Location

1360 West Pelican Court, Chandler, AZ 85286
Clemente Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
***Cul de Sac Lot in Clemente Ranch!!** Check out this refreshed rental in the highly desirable Clemente Ranch community! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home sits on a larger lot and is in a cul de sac for added privacy! The home was refreshed by the owner, includinger newer paint, appliances and tile throughout. The refrigerator, washer and dryer are included in this rental! When this one comes up for rent, it doesn't last long! It's close to freeways, shopping, Intel, Schools etc! Hurry, this one will not last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1360 W PELICAN Court have any available units?
1360 W PELICAN Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1360 W PELICAN Court have?
Some of 1360 W PELICAN Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1360 W PELICAN Court currently offering any rent specials?
1360 W PELICAN Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1360 W PELICAN Court pet-friendly?
No, 1360 W PELICAN Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 1360 W PELICAN Court offer parking?
Yes, 1360 W PELICAN Court offers parking.
Does 1360 W PELICAN Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1360 W PELICAN Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1360 W PELICAN Court have a pool?
No, 1360 W PELICAN Court does not have a pool.
Does 1360 W PELICAN Court have accessible units?
No, 1360 W PELICAN Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1360 W PELICAN Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1360 W PELICAN Court has units with dishwashers.

