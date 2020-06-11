1360 W PELICAN Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

***Cul de Sac Lot in Clemente Ranch!!** Check out this refreshed rental in the highly desirable Clemente Ranch community! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home sits on a larger lot and is in a cul de sac for added privacy! The home was refreshed by the owner, includinger newer paint, appliances and tile throughout. The refrigerator, washer and dryer are included in this rental! When this one comes up for rent, it doesn't last long! It's close to freeways, shopping, Intel, Schools etc! Hurry, this one will not last!