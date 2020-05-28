All apartments in Chandler
1179 N MADRID Lane
1179 N MADRID Lane

1179 North Madrid Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1179 North Madrid Lane, Chandler, AZ 85226
Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
RENOVATED and like NEW, this 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom home will not disappoint! With NEW flooring, FRESH paint, NEW kitchen and newer A/C and windows, this home is ready to go. The master bedroom is conveniently located on the main floor with 3 additional bedrooms located on the second level. You will love the NEW wood-look tile located throughout the kitchen and first floor! The low maintenance yard and Arizona room are great places to enjoy the beautiful Arizona weather. Convenience is key at this home with a fantastic CENTRAL LOCATION and quick access to shopping and the freeway. Schedule an appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1179 N MADRID Lane have any available units?
1179 N MADRID Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1179 N MADRID Lane have?
Some of 1179 N MADRID Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1179 N MADRID Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1179 N MADRID Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1179 N MADRID Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1179 N MADRID Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 1179 N MADRID Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1179 N MADRID Lane offers parking.
Does 1179 N MADRID Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1179 N MADRID Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1179 N MADRID Lane have a pool?
No, 1179 N MADRID Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1179 N MADRID Lane have accessible units?
No, 1179 N MADRID Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1179 N MADRID Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1179 N MADRID Lane has units with dishwashers.

