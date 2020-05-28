1179 N MADRID Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

RENOVATED and like NEW, this 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom home will not disappoint! With NEW flooring, FRESH paint, NEW kitchen and newer A/C and windows, this home is ready to go. The master bedroom is conveniently located on the main floor with 3 additional bedrooms located on the second level. You will love the NEW wood-look tile located throughout the kitchen and first floor! The low maintenance yard and Arizona room are great places to enjoy the beautiful Arizona weather. Convenience is key at this home with a fantastic CENTRAL LOCATION and quick access to shopping and the freeway. Schedule an appointment today!