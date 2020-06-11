All apartments in Chandler
Last updated February 1 2020 at 12:30 PM

111 South Sean Drive

111 South Sean Drive · No Longer Available
Location

111 South Sean Drive, Chandler, AZ 85224

Amenities

dogs allowed
walk in closets
playground
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
Charming Three Bedroom, Two Bathroom Chandler Rental Opportunity Just Minutes from Shopping, Dining and Entertainment! Maggio Ranch Park with Spacious Green Belt and Playground Right Out Your Front Door!!! Single Level Property Sits Spacious Cul-De-Sac Lot with Two RV Gates. Enter into Oversized Living Room with Wood Burning Fireplace and Vaulted Ceilings, Kitchen with All Appliances (Refrigerator Included), Breakfast Nook, Inside Laundry, Full Hall Bath, Master Suite with Walk-In Closet and the list goes on! Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! $150 Tenant Set Up, 1% Monthly Admin Fee. Pets with Owner Approval- No Cats. $500 Pet Fee with Approved Pet

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,695, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 South Sean Drive have any available units?
111 South Sean Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 111 South Sean Drive have?
Some of 111 South Sean Drive's amenities include dogs allowed, walk in closets, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 South Sean Drive currently offering any rent specials?
111 South Sean Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 South Sean Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 111 South Sean Drive is pet friendly.
Does 111 South Sean Drive offer parking?
No, 111 South Sean Drive does not offer parking.
Does 111 South Sean Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 111 South Sean Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 South Sean Drive have a pool?
No, 111 South Sean Drive does not have a pool.
Does 111 South Sean Drive have accessible units?
No, 111 South Sean Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 111 South Sean Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 111 South Sean Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

