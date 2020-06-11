111 South Sean Drive

Amenities

dogs allowed walk in closets playground fireplace refrigerator

Charming Three Bedroom, Two Bathroom Chandler Rental Opportunity Just Minutes from Shopping, Dining and Entertainment! Maggio Ranch Park with Spacious Green Belt and Playground Right Out Your Front Door!!! Single Level Property Sits Spacious Cul-De-Sac Lot with Two RV Gates. Enter into Oversized Living Room with Wood Burning Fireplace and Vaulted Ceilings, Kitchen with All Appliances (Refrigerator Included), Breakfast Nook, Inside Laundry, Full Hall Bath, Master Suite with Walk-In Closet and the list goes on! Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! $150 Tenant Set Up, 1% Monthly Admin Fee. Pets with Owner Approval- No Cats. $500 Pet Fee with Approved Pet



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,695, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.