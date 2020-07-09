1067 South Sacramento Place

Amenities

Look No Further! This Immaculate Three Bedroom, Two Bathroom Hamilton Park Rental is Located Just Minutes from Shopping, Dining and Entertainment All with Quick Access to the Loop 202 Freeway and Beyond! **Fresh, Neutral Two- Tone Paint and Brand New Carpet** Property Features Great Room Style Floor Plan with Spacious Living Room and Formal Dining Area, Diagonal Set Large-Format Tile Through Common Area, Open Kitchen with Granite Counters and Stainless Appliances (Side-by-Side Refrigerator Included), Inside Laundry Area with Washer/Dryer Included As-Is, Full Hall Bath, Master Suite with Double-Sinks, Soaker Tub, Walk-In Closet and the list goes on and on! HOA Maintained Front Landscaping and Low Maintenance Backyard with Artificial Turf and Huge Covered Patio. Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! No Pets- Service Animals Only. $150 Tenant Set Up, 2% Monthly Admin Fee plus Tax



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.