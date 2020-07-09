All apartments in Chandler
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
1067 South Sacramento Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1067 South Sacramento Place

1067 South Sacramento Place · No Longer Available
Location

1067 South Sacramento Place, Chandler, AZ 85286
Arizona Reflections

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Look No Further! This Immaculate Three Bedroom, Two Bathroom Hamilton Park Rental is Located Just Minutes from Shopping, Dining and Entertainment All with Quick Access to the Loop 202 Freeway and Beyond! **Fresh, Neutral Two- Tone Paint and Brand New Carpet** Property Features Great Room Style Floor Plan with Spacious Living Room and Formal Dining Area, Diagonal Set Large-Format Tile Through Common Area, Open Kitchen with Granite Counters and Stainless Appliances (Side-by-Side Refrigerator Included), Inside Laundry Area with Washer/Dryer Included As-Is, Full Hall Bath, Master Suite with Double-Sinks, Soaker Tub, Walk-In Closet and the list goes on and on! HOA Maintained Front Landscaping and Low Maintenance Backyard with Artificial Turf and Huge Covered Patio. Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! No Pets- Service Animals Only. $150 Tenant Set Up, 2% Monthly Admin Fee plus Tax

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1067 South Sacramento Place have any available units?
1067 South Sacramento Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1067 South Sacramento Place have?
Some of 1067 South Sacramento Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1067 South Sacramento Place currently offering any rent specials?
1067 South Sacramento Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1067 South Sacramento Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1067 South Sacramento Place is pet friendly.
Does 1067 South Sacramento Place offer parking?
No, 1067 South Sacramento Place does not offer parking.
Does 1067 South Sacramento Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1067 South Sacramento Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1067 South Sacramento Place have a pool?
No, 1067 South Sacramento Place does not have a pool.
Does 1067 South Sacramento Place have accessible units?
No, 1067 South Sacramento Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1067 South Sacramento Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1067 South Sacramento Place does not have units with dishwashers.

