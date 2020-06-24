All apartments in Avondale
Find more places like 949 East Corral Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Avondale, AZ
/
949 East Corral Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

949 East Corral Street

949 E Corrall St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Avondale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

949 E Corrall St, Avondale, AZ 85323

Amenities

pet friendly
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
Nice 2 story with 2100sf home located in Avondale Tres Rios Landing. Terrific 3 bedrooms 2.5 Bath . PLUS HUGE UPSTAIRS LOFT! Tile throughout kitchen, hall and bathrooms in first floor. Separate shower and bathtub in master bathroom. Kitchen appliances are included. Low maintenance front & rear landscaping. Close to I-10 & 101 Freeways. Minutes from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, Major Employment, and close to all of the major league sports venues. 2.5% rental tax.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 949 East Corral Street have any available units?
949 East Corral Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
Is 949 East Corral Street currently offering any rent specials?
949 East Corral Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 949 East Corral Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 949 East Corral Street is pet friendly.
Does 949 East Corral Street offer parking?
No, 949 East Corral Street does not offer parking.
Does 949 East Corral Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 949 East Corral Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 949 East Corral Street have a pool?
No, 949 East Corral Street does not have a pool.
Does 949 East Corral Street have accessible units?
No, 949 East Corral Street does not have accessible units.
Does 949 East Corral Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 949 East Corral Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 949 East Corral Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 949 East Corral Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Las Casitas
1408 N Central Ave
Avondale, AZ 85323
Oceana
1700 N 103rd Ave
Avondale, AZ 85392
Newport Apartments
1333 N Dysart Rd
Avondale, AZ 85323
Edgewater
102 S 4th Ave
Avondale, AZ 85323
Sedona Peaks
12721 W Buckeye Rd
Avondale, AZ 85323
Coldwater Springs
12115 W Van Buren St
Avondale, AZ 85323
Rio Santa Fe
13015 W Rancho Santa Fe Blvd
Avondale, AZ 85392
Zinc Apartments
2005 North 103rd Drive
Avondale, AZ 85392

Similar Pages

Avondale 1 BedroomsAvondale 2 Bedrooms
Avondale Apartments with ParkingAvondale Dog Friendly Apartments
Avondale Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Anthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Coldwater Springs
Harbor Shores

Apartments Near Colleges

Estrella Mountain Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Rio Salado College