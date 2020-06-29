All apartments in Avondale
Last updated February 11 2020 at 8:47 AM

3611 N 104th Ln

3611 North 104th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3611 North 104th Lane, Avondale, AZ 85392
Westwind

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Lovely 3 bedroom home on huge cul de sac lot with Pool!
This home has all new paint inside, and Brand new carpet. Comes with Washer, huge backyard with Pool and RV gate! You can see the community park from the front door of your new home. Close to the 101 at the end of a cul de sac.
Tenant to pay additional $100 per month pool service.
Non-refundable Pet Fee per pet: $150
Non-refundable Lease Admin Fee: $150
Application Fee: $45
Tenant to pay applicable sales tax and $15.00 monthly admin fee
Security Deposit equal to minimum 1 months rent plus $150. Additional $150 security deposit per pet. Not to exceed 1.5x the monthly rent.
Tenant/Agent to verify all facts and figures

John Fagundes, Broker
AZ Real Estate and Property Management
(602)712-9500

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3611 N 104th Ln have any available units?
3611 N 104th Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 3611 N 104th Ln have?
Some of 3611 N 104th Ln's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3611 N 104th Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3611 N 104th Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3611 N 104th Ln pet-friendly?
No, 3611 N 104th Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Avondale.
Does 3611 N 104th Ln offer parking?
No, 3611 N 104th Ln does not offer parking.
Does 3611 N 104th Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3611 N 104th Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3611 N 104th Ln have a pool?
Yes, 3611 N 104th Ln has a pool.
Does 3611 N 104th Ln have accessible units?
No, 3611 N 104th Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3611 N 104th Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3611 N 104th Ln has units with dishwashers.

