3418 N. 126th Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage

Spacious floor plan, plenty of room - This home is light, bright and freshly painted in a neutral tone to match most furniture palettes. Look no further if you are hunting for a large, open and spacious home with a great location. The kitchen opens to the large and airy great room, and offers lots of cabinet storage and a kitchen island with stylish butcher block top. The floor plan is spacious enough to accommodate everyone's interests and needs and the first floor has a powder room for convenience. Upstairs, you'll find the spacious master bedroom suite with adjacent large loft/sitting area, or office/den; make it whatever you wish. Upstairs laundry room next to the bedrooms for your convenience. The bedrooms are roomy, bright and have ample closet space and a very nice full size bathroom. Home has a 2 car garage with built in cabinetry in the garage. Very nice backyard for outdoor living with a covered patio for you to enjoy outdoor activities. Easy landscaping to care for.Tenant pays all utilities and any HOA violation fines.



Total monthly rent payment is $1510, includes city sales tax and administration fee. Refundable Security deposit is $1800, pet's with owner approval only, refundable pet deposit $300



Application submitted at rpmprivatewealthaz.com, application fee is $40 per adult applicant.



This home has a self service lockbox installed for you to view the home at your convenience.



(RLNE4514591)