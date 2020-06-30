All apartments in Avondale
Home
/
Avondale, AZ
/
3418 N. 126th Lane
Last updated February 1 2020 at 12:07 PM

3418 N. 126th Lane

3418 North 126th Lane · No Longer Available
Avondale
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms
Location

3418 North 126th Lane, Avondale, AZ 85392
Corte Sierra

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious floor plan, plenty of room - This home is light, bright and freshly painted in a neutral tone to match most furniture palettes. Look no further if you are hunting for a large, open and spacious home with a great location. The kitchen opens to the large and airy great room, and offers lots of cabinet storage and a kitchen island with stylish butcher block top. The floor plan is spacious enough to accommodate everyone's interests and needs and the first floor has a powder room for convenience. Upstairs, you'll find the spacious master bedroom suite with adjacent large loft/sitting area, or office/den; make it whatever you wish. Upstairs laundry room next to the bedrooms for your convenience. The bedrooms are roomy, bright and have ample closet space and a very nice full size bathroom. Home has a 2 car garage with built in cabinetry in the garage. Very nice backyard for outdoor living with a covered patio for you to enjoy outdoor activities. Easy landscaping to care for.Tenant pays all utilities and any HOA violation fines.

Total monthly rent payment is $1510, includes city sales tax and administration fee. Refundable Security deposit is $1800, pet's with owner approval only, refundable pet deposit $300

Application submitted at rpmprivatewealthaz.com, application fee is $40 per adult applicant.

This home has a self service lockbox installed for you to view the home at your convenience.

(RLNE4514591)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3418 N. 126th Lane have any available units?
3418 N. 126th Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 3418 N. 126th Lane have?
Some of 3418 N. 126th Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3418 N. 126th Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3418 N. 126th Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3418 N. 126th Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3418 N. 126th Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3418 N. 126th Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3418 N. 126th Lane offers parking.
Does 3418 N. 126th Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3418 N. 126th Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3418 N. 126th Lane have a pool?
No, 3418 N. 126th Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3418 N. 126th Lane have accessible units?
No, 3418 N. 126th Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3418 N. 126th Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3418 N. 126th Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

