Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

***WE HAVE AN ACCEPTED APPLICATION*** 3 bedroom, 2 bath house with a loft. New carpet and paint throughout. Kitchen has a breakfast nook. Living room with fireplace. Master bath has separate shower and tub. Covered patio with a large backyard with mature trees. 3 car garage. Call regarding pets. Sorry, no cats. No Smoking.