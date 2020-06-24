3109 N MEADOW Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking internet access

Furnished - Nice home with split floor plan in the west valley of Phoenix. Peaceful and quiet LAKESIDE VIEW with private fishing deck & all amenities at your fingertips. Please inquire for seasonal high peak rates. 4 flat screen TV's & WIFI access. Formal dining area & table along with a fully equipped eat in kitchen & breakfast niche, Corian counter tops and all appliances included. Living room area with a real wood burning Fireplace to enjoy Movie time with friends and family! The master suite has a Queen size bed, a large walk in closet, flat screen TV, full master bath with twin sinks and desirable Separate Tub & walk in shower. Our guest bedroom has two twin size beds , Den features a day bed with a trundle for additional accommodations.