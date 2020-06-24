All apartments in Avondale
3109 N MEADOW Drive
Last updated December 17 2019 at 7:25 AM

3109 N MEADOW Drive

3109 North Meadow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3109 North Meadow Drive, Avondale, AZ 85392
Garden Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Furnished - Nice home with split floor plan in the west valley of Phoenix. Peaceful and quiet LAKESIDE VIEW with private fishing deck & all amenities at your fingertips. Please inquire for seasonal high peak rates. 4 flat screen TV's & WIFI access. Formal dining area & table along with a fully equipped eat in kitchen & breakfast niche, Corian counter tops and all appliances included. Living room area with a real wood burning Fireplace to enjoy Movie time with friends and family! The master suite has a Queen size bed, a large walk in closet, flat screen TV, full master bath with twin sinks and desirable Separate Tub & walk in shower. Our guest bedroom has two twin size beds , Den features a day bed with a trundle for additional accommodations.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3109 N MEADOW Drive have any available units?
3109 N MEADOW Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 3109 N MEADOW Drive have?
Some of 3109 N MEADOW Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3109 N MEADOW Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3109 N MEADOW Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3109 N MEADOW Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3109 N MEADOW Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Avondale.
Does 3109 N MEADOW Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3109 N MEADOW Drive offers parking.
Does 3109 N MEADOW Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3109 N MEADOW Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3109 N MEADOW Drive have a pool?
No, 3109 N MEADOW Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3109 N MEADOW Drive have accessible units?
No, 3109 N MEADOW Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3109 N MEADOW Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3109 N MEADOW Drive has units with dishwashers.
