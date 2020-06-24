All apartments in Avondale
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2718 S. 113th Ave

2718 South 113th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2718 South 113th Avenue, Avondale, AZ 85323
Durango Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6637f890ce ----
Beautiful single level home located in the desirable community of Durango Park. Home features a spacious floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. Large open living room at entrance with high vaulted ceilings expanding throughout. Eat in kitchen offers kitchen island, desk nook and plenty of cabinet and counter top space. Tile flooring in major traffic areas, carpeting in bedrooms and ceiling fans in all the right places. Great master bedroom with walk in closet and master bath including separate shower and tub. Home also features a large backyard with covered patio. This home is clean and move in ready!

2 Bath
2 Car Garage
3 Bedroom
Garage Door Opener
Gas
Range Hood
Single Story
Stove

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2718 S. 113th Ave have any available units?
2718 S. 113th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 2718 S. 113th Ave have?
Some of 2718 S. 113th Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2718 S. 113th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2718 S. 113th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2718 S. 113th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2718 S. 113th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Avondale.
Does 2718 S. 113th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2718 S. 113th Ave offers parking.
Does 2718 S. 113th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2718 S. 113th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2718 S. 113th Ave have a pool?
No, 2718 S. 113th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2718 S. 113th Ave have accessible units?
No, 2718 S. 113th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2718 S. 113th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2718 S. 113th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
