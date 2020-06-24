2718 S. 113th Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets ceiling fan carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities garage

Beautiful single level home located in the desirable community of Durango Park. Home features a spacious floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. Large open living room at entrance with high vaulted ceilings expanding throughout. Eat in kitchen offers kitchen island, desk nook and plenty of cabinet and counter top space. Tile flooring in major traffic areas, carpeting in bedrooms and ceiling fans in all the right places. Great master bedroom with walk in closet and master bath including separate shower and tub. Home also features a large backyard with covered patio. This home is clean and move in ready!



