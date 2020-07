2109 N. 109th Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet range Property Amenities on-site laundry

2 STORY HOME IN CRYSTAL GARDENS! - THIS 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH WITH A LOFT IS LOCATED IN THE MUCH SOUGHT AFTER CRYSTAL GARDENS LAKE COMMUNITY. DESIGNER PAINT, CARPETING AND TILE. LIVING ROOM AND FAMILY ROOM WITH AN ENTERTAINMENT CENTER. ARCHES, NICHES, VAULTED CEILINGS, BAY WINDOWS AND POT SHELVES. KITCHEN HAS ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDING STOVE, AN ISLAND, BREAKFAST BAR AND PANTRY. UPSTAIRS LAUNDRY ROOM. EASY ACCESS TO THE 101, I-10, GLENDALE ARENA AND WESTGATE CENTER. **NO PETS ALLOWED**



No Pets Allowed



