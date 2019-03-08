All apartments in Avondale
1862 N 128th Dr

1862 N 128th Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1862 N 128th Dr, Avondale, AZ 85392
Rancho Santa Fe

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Excellent neighborhood north of I-10 in Avondale - Close to Dysart for easy access to I-10, shopping, banking, and restaurants. Great floor plan in highly sought after neighborhood. Two living areas, good sq ft for the money! This lovely home has a great floor plan with its large formal living room, family room that opens to the eat in kitchen, large master bedroom with walk-in closet, bath with separate shower and garden tub, bigger bedrooms all clean and ready for move-in. Paint is done in popular colors. Avondale rental tax of 2.5%, $1295 security deposit, $300 cleaning deposit, $300 pet fee if the owner approves your small dog. No Cats, $10 monthly admin fee

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2700088)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1862 N 128th Dr have any available units?
1862 N 128th Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
Is 1862 N 128th Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1862 N 128th Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1862 N 128th Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1862 N 128th Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1862 N 128th Dr offer parking?
No, 1862 N 128th Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1862 N 128th Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1862 N 128th Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1862 N 128th Dr have a pool?
No, 1862 N 128th Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1862 N 128th Dr have accessible units?
No, 1862 N 128th Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1862 N 128th Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1862 N 128th Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1862 N 128th Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1862 N 128th Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
