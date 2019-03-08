1862 N 128th Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly

Excellent neighborhood north of I-10 in Avondale - Close to Dysart for easy access to I-10, shopping, banking, and restaurants. Great floor plan in highly sought after neighborhood. Two living areas, good sq ft for the money! This lovely home has a great floor plan with its large formal living room, family room that opens to the eat in kitchen, large master bedroom with walk-in closet, bath with separate shower and garden tub, bigger bedrooms all clean and ready for move-in. Paint is done in popular colors. Avondale rental tax of 2.5%, $1295 security deposit, $300 cleaning deposit, $300 pet fee if the owner approves your small dog. No Cats, $10 monthly admin fee



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2700088)