1321 S 119th Dr 21241848 - Location 002

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bed 2 Story in AVONDALE with Lots of Upgrades. Call Ryan 602-400-5090 GoRenter.com - Subdivision: CAMBRIDGE ESTATES



LARGE BEAUTIFUL CORNER LOT, FORMER MODEL HOME WITH OVER $25,000 IN UPGRADES, 18' TILE LOWER LEVEL, UPGRADED FIXTURES AND CEILING FANS THROUGHOUT.



Cross Streets: I-10 AND 115TH AVE Directions: S ON AVONDALE BLVD, W ON 85, S ON 119TH AVE, W ON YUMA, HOUSE ON CORNER.



Lessee to verify all information to be correct. CALL or TEXT#: 602-400-5090



Ryan S. VANOTTI PLC

Realtor

11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145

Phoenix, AZ 85029

CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090

E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com

Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC



(RLNE4854898)