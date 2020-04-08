All apartments in Avondale
Find more places like 13120 W Fairmont Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Avondale, AZ
/
13120 W Fairmont Avenue
Last updated June 4 2020 at 5:34 AM

13120 W Fairmont Avenue

13120 Fairmont Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Avondale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

13120 Fairmont Avenue, Avondale, AZ 85340
Dysart Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
This home is a four bedroom. Great room concept with den off living area. Kitchen with breakfast bar and eat-in area. Back yard will be laid to lawn. Great location for schools and community college and Wigwam Resort. Not too far from 101 loop, Luke Air Force Base and I-10. Glendale stadium just about 7 miles away. Litchfield Park Lake is just a jog away - good for fishing, Community pool is also located in the heart of the City. local stores and Post Office nearby. Application fee of $50 applies. SHOW ANY TIME

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13120 W Fairmont Avenue have any available units?
13120 W Fairmont Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 13120 W Fairmont Avenue have?
Some of 13120 W Fairmont Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13120 W Fairmont Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
13120 W Fairmont Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13120 W Fairmont Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 13120 W Fairmont Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Avondale.
Does 13120 W Fairmont Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 13120 W Fairmont Avenue offers parking.
Does 13120 W Fairmont Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13120 W Fairmont Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13120 W Fairmont Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 13120 W Fairmont Avenue has a pool.
Does 13120 W Fairmont Avenue have accessible units?
No, 13120 W Fairmont Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 13120 W Fairmont Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13120 W Fairmont Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Income Restricted - Avondale Haciendas
910 S Dysart Rd
Avondale, AZ 85323
Oceana
1700 N 103rd Ave
Avondale, AZ 85392
Newport Apartments
1333 N Dysart Rd
Avondale, AZ 85323
Sedona Peaks
12721 W Buckeye Rd
Avondale, AZ 85323
Coldwater Springs
12115 W Van Buren St
Avondale, AZ 85323
Bella Mirage
3800 North El Mirage Road
Avondale, AZ 85392
Rio Santa Fe
13015 W Rancho Santa Fe Blvd
Avondale, AZ 85392
Zinc Apartments
2005 North 103rd Drive
Avondale, AZ 85392

Similar Pages

Avondale 1 BedroomsAvondale 2 Bedrooms
Avondale Apartments with ParkingAvondale Dog Friendly Apartments
Avondale Pet Friendly PlacesPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Anthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Coldwater Springs
Harbor Shores

Apartments Near Colleges

Estrella Mountain Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Rio Salado College