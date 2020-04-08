13120 W Fairmont Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

This home is a four bedroom. Great room concept with den off living area. Kitchen with breakfast bar and eat-in area. Back yard will be laid to lawn. Great location for schools and community college and Wigwam Resort. Not too far from 101 loop, Luke Air Force Base and I-10. Glendale stadium just about 7 miles away. Litchfield Park Lake is just a jog away - good for fishing, Community pool is also located in the heart of the City. local stores and Post Office nearby. Application fee of $50 applies. SHOW ANY TIME